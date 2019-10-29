Aladdin Price Tops $0.0005 (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $5.01 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,364.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.02033628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.58 or 0.03180070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00645562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00633173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00417908 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,960,467,232 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.