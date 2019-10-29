Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $222,624.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,542,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $19,590,499.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Air Lease by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 522,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Air Lease by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 594,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.