Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.91. 792,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.