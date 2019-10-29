AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,068. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

