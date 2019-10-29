Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 259.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of AEMD opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.