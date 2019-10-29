AES Corp (AES) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
AES stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. AES has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.