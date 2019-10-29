AES Corp (AES) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

AES stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. AES has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

