Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. 628,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,068. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.