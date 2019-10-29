AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 51,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $209.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

