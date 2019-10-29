AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 532 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

AMP stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

