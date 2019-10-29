AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $224,000 Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,413,000 after buying an additional 183,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 156.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,664,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,072,000 after buying an additional 1,014,385 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 62.7% during the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 237,706 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 490,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

