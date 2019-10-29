AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $152,000 Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.