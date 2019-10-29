Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 77,173,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,883,586. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $4,093,906.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,755,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,405 shares of company stock valued at $53,702,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

