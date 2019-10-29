Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $298.63

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $298.63 and traded as low as $239.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $241.25, with a volume of 333,416 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $515.40 million and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £19,712 ($25,757.22).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

