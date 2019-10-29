Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 943,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Roy E. Jr. Moore bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 85,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,462,193 shares of company stock worth $73,912,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

WMS stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.97. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

