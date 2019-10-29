Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $3.96 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 1.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. 241,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

