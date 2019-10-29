Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 31,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 164.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $187.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

