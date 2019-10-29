Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 57.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 139,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,184. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

