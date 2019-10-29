adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $265.02

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $265.02 and traded as high as $280.60. adidas shares last traded at $276.00, with a volume of 413,903 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €269.62 ($313.51).

Get adidas alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €265.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.