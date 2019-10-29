AdCoin (ACC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, AdCoin has traded up 76.4% against the dollar. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $26,135.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,995,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,502,152 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

