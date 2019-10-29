Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 126,831 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,183,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 1,352.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595,454 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

