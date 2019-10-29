Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 126,831 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,183,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
