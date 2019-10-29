Abyss Token Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $45,445.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.43 or 0.05593930 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031816 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,010,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, YoBit, Bilaxy, Indodax, IDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, ZBG, Sistemkoin, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

