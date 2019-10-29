Absolute Price Hits $0.0025 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $32,187.00 and approximately $1,908.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00796608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00163511 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005509 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00071580 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003513 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

