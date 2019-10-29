Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,283.18

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,283.18 and traded as low as $1,137.00. Abcam shares last traded at $1,144.00, with a volume of 154,251 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.80 ($16.55).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.99), for a total transaction of £1,949,900 ($2,547,889.72). Also, insider Gavin Wood bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,157 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £28,925 ($37,795.64).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

