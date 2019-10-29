A. O. Smith Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,653 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,447% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 43.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

