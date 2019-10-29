8,400 Shares in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,314. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

