7,938 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $5,897,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,478. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

