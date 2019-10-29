$702.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $702.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.40 million and the lowest is $683.60 million. Kirby posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $711,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $483,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. 568,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.