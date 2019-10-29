$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will report sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.18 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $25.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $26.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $29.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

V stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.63. 4,990,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.37. Visa has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $352.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

