542 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $496.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.25.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.76. 12,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,896. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.56. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $470.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

