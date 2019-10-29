4,269 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Chemed accounts for approximately 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 542.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,274,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 27.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Chemed by 194.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total value of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,815,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.18. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.81 and its 200-day moving average is $379.38. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $441.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.