3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $158.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

