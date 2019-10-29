3D Asset Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

3D Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 318.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 334,422 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 41,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,873. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

