3,970 Shares in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 32.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

