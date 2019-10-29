$384.35 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $384.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $388.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In related news, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 199,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,102,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,372,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,630,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 764,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 281,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.84. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

