3,688 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 239,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

