3,212 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.50. 667,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $238.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,686. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

