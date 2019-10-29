$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the lowest is $3.60. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $3.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.68. The stock had a trading volume of 188,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,403. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $28,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $103,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $2,218,151. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 21.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,873 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 109,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $628,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

