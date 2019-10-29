$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. CBS posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $15.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

CBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,739 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,437 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 371,794 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 805.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. CBS has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

