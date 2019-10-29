2,810 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 119,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 54,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.