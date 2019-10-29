$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.05 million to $22.16 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $12.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $79.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.08 million to $84.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.37 million, with estimates ranging from $82.91 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

BBDC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

In other Barings BDC news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,214,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

