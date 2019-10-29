$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.83.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $283.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

