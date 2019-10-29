163,136 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

ET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

