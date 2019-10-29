1,447 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,266,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 61.37%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $61,857.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCEI. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.