1,384 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,091,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

