1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.49 ($45.92).

Shares of ETR DRI traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €23.72 ($27.58). The stock had a trading volume of 643,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

