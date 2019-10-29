115,700 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 31.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 620,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 318.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 992,936 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 514,665 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $5,758,000.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $287.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.96. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

