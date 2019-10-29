10,456 Shares in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Bought by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $648,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 297,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Flex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 121,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.