1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.