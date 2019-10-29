$1.40 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $181.54. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

