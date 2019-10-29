$1.10 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.21. Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock worth $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,924,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $199,293,000 after purchasing an additional 205,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.64 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

